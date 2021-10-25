Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 39.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,034 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMQQ. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,404,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,764,000 after buying an additional 221,753 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,508,000. Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,323,000. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,231,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,576,000.

Get Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF alerts:

EMQQ opened at $53.65 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.34. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 12 month low of $47.35 and a 12 month high of $81.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.