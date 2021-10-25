Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,568 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,095,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. 8.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi bought 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,005.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNY shares. SVB Leerink upgraded Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $49.92 on Monday. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $54.26. The firm has a market cap of $125.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.90 and a 200-day moving average of $51.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 16.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

