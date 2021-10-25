Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 4,151 Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 59,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.6% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 22,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 43.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 5.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 25,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 30,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BTZ opened at $15.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.24. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $15.95.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

