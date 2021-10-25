Stifel Financial Corp Has $3.10 Million Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 308.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,861 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVOO opened at $188.74 on Monday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.17 and a fifty-two week high of $189.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.