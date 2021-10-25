Stifel Financial Corp Has $3.19 Million Stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 79,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,648,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.27.

NYSE:FR opened at $58.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.61 and a 200-day moving average of $52.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.24 and a twelve month high of $59.18.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.95 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.60% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.70%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.