Stifel Financial Corp Has $3.25 Million Stock Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYMI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $46,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 340.2% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $68.51 on Monday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $50.23 and a 1 year high of $71.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.71 and its 200-day moving average is $68.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%.

