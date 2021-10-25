Stifel Financial Corp Has $3.31 Million Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 147,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 132,465 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in TELUS were worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in TELUS by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,470,793 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $459,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833,585 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TELUS by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,595,144 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $349,800,000 after buying an additional 151,793 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in TELUS by 2.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,675,142 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $327,461,000 after buying an additional 286,406 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in TELUS by 5.0% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,516,387 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $175,865,000 after buying an additional 502,837 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in TELUS by 7.6% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,570,290 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $213,987,000 after acquiring an additional 679,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

TU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. CIBC cut their target price on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.45.

TU opened at $22.53 on Monday. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $23.67. The company has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.254 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.58%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

