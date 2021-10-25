Stifel Financial Corp Has $3 Million Position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 8.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 133,325 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 24,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 25,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FFWM opened at $26.81 on Monday. First Foundation Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $27.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day moving average of $24.18.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 33.78%. The company had revenue of $71.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FFWM shares. Raymond James raised their target price on First Foundation from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley increased their price target on First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $248,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $119,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,946.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,590. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

