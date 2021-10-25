Storj (STORJ) Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last Week

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 24th. One Storj coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.27 or 0.00002061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Storj has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Storj has a market cap of $445.64 million and $21.10 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00048554 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.69 or 0.00200876 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.42 or 0.00101367 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004458 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Storj Coin Profile

STORJ is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 351,162,917 coins. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Storj’s official website is storj.io . The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Buying and Selling Storj

