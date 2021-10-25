Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Director Christian Beedgen Sells 23,500 Shares

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Director Christian Beedgen sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $405,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Christian Beedgen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Christian Beedgen sold 4,001 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $74,738.68.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Christian Beedgen sold 27,787 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $499,888.13.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Christian Beedgen sold 23,500 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $457,075.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $17.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.32. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.03 and a 12-month high of $46.37. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.33.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $58.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.68 million. Sumo Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUMO. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 324,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after acquiring an additional 19,867 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 296.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 47,588 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 1,648.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 703,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,269,000 after acquiring an additional 663,299 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 358,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after acquiring an additional 12,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 1st quarter valued at $541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

SUMO has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut Sumo Logic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.63.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

