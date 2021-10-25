Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.240-$1.300 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sun Communities also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.440-$6.500 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SUI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $186.43.

Sun Communities stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $201.82. 11,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,625. The company has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. Sun Communities has a fifty-two week low of $135.01 and a fifty-two week high of $209.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 65.23%.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman acquired 234,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $194.20 per share, for a total transaction of $45,624,182.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 713,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,583,062. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $2,200,644.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,847 shares in the company, valued at $30,272,876.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sun Communities stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 356,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,914 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.31% of Sun Communities worth $61,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

