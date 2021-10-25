sUSD Hits Market Cap of $152.87 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 25th. One sUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, sUSD has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. sUSD has a market cap of $152.87 million and $11.72 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00050880 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.35 or 0.00208605 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.03 or 0.00103273 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004704 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

sUSD Coin Profile

SUSD is a coin. It launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 152,658,903 coins. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

Buying and Selling sUSD

