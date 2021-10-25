Susquehanna International Group LLP Increases Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV)

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV) by 49.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,863 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 11.7% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 84,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 8,804 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November during the third quarter valued at $754,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 31.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 3.9% in the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November in the first quarter valued at $261,000.

Shares of PNOV opened at $30.54 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November has a twelve month low of $27.10 and a twelve month high of $30.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.24.

