Susquehanna International Group LLP Invests $924,000 in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.14% of TriState Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the first quarter valued at $186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 35.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 47,221 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 16.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,754,000 after acquiring an additional 64,974 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 35.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 237.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 380,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,770,000 after acquiring an additional 267,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSC opened at $30.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 2.09. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $31.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.51.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 21.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. B. Riley downgraded TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriState Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

