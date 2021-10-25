Susquehanna International Group LLP Invests $924,000 in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.14% of TriState Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the first quarter valued at $186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 35.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 47,221 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 16.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,754,000 after acquiring an additional 64,974 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 35.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 237.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 380,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,770,000 after acquiring an additional 267,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:TSC opened at $30.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 2.09. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $31.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.51.
TSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. B. Riley downgraded TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriState Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.
TriState Capital Profile
TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.
