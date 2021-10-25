SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $690.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $640.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $693.20.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $753.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $609.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $576.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $264.60 and a 12 month high of $759.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.27, for a total value of $95,334.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total transaction of $1,168,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,861 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,714,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,179,709,000 after purchasing an additional 162,091 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,619,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,570,549,000 after purchasing an additional 215,375 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 103.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,351,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,927 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,048,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,139,891,000 after acquiring an additional 79,117 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,699,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $838,842,000 after acquiring an additional 59,569 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

