Swap (XWP) Price Tops $0.0286 on Top Exchanges

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 24th. One Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0286 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Swap has a market cap of $406,029.18 and approximately $80.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Swap has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.41 or 0.00069864 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00071032 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.46 or 0.00102137 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,157.24 or 1.00037695 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,112.34 or 0.06618526 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00021732 BTC.

Swap Profile

Swap’s total supply is 14,211,614 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swap is swap.fyi

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Buying and Selling Swap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.