Sydbank A/S (OTCMKTS:SYANY) to Issue $0.30 Dividend

Sydbank A/S (OTCMKTS:SYANY) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.3026 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th.
OTCMKTS SYANY opened at $5.80 on Monday. Sydbank A/S has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $5.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.66.
About Sydbank A/S
