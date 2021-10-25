SYNC Network Price Up 11.8% Over Last Week (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $3.42 million and $5,791.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SYNC Network has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SYNC Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0283 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SYNC Network alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.33 or 0.00327396 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00010796 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003134 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00005993 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 154,084,762 coins and its circulating supply is 121,081,594 coins. SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SYNC Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SYNC Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.