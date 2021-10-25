Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.35.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNV shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Synovus Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens increased their target price on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

SNV traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.37. The company had a trading volume of 15,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,880. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.68. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. Synovus Financial has a 1 year low of $23.81 and a 1 year high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 28.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.77%.

In other news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $2,388,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 11,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $512,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,539 shares of company stock valued at $3,218,130 in the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. 76.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

