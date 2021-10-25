Tadpole Finance Hits Market Cap of $2.90 Million (TAD)

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. In the last seven days, Tadpole Finance has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. One Tadpole Finance coin can now be purchased for about $12.61 or 0.00020069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tadpole Finance has a total market cap of $2.90 million and approximately $24,349.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.56 or 0.00069327 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.23 or 0.00070400 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.10 or 0.00102028 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,969.90 or 1.00227743 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,101.38 or 0.06528076 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00021317 BTC.

About Tadpole Finance

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. The official website for Tadpole Finance is tadpole.finance/index.html . Tadpole Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b . Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tadpole Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tadpole Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tadpole Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

