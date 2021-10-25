TD Securities Cuts Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Price Target to C$57.00

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PDS. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$66.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.73.

Shares of PDS opened at $44.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $596.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.92. Precision Drilling has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $50.42.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $253.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.66 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 22.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.60) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post -8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDS. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its holdings in Precision Drilling by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 16,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 312,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. 39.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

