TD Securities Trims Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Target Price to C$57.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

PD has been the topic of several other research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, September 24th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Precision Drilling from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$58.63.

Shares of TSE:PD opened at C$55.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$45.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$42.11. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of C$17.00 and a 52 week high of C$62.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$738.37 million and a P/E ratio of -4.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.98.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C($5.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($4.55) by C($1.16). The business had revenue of C$201.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$207.50 million.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

