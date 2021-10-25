Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Raised to C$40.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target increased by Eight Capital from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TECK.B. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$39.00.

Shares of TSE:TECK.B opened at C$34.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$30.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$28.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.34 billion and a PE ratio of 113.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.26. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of C$15.81 and a 52 week high of C$37.00.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

