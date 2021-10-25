Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Teledyne Technologies to post earnings of $3.68 per share for the quarter. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2021 guidance at $15.250-$15.500 EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance at $3.550-$3.650 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 10.77%. On average, analysts expect Teledyne Technologies to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE TDY opened at $446.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 46.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $440.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $432.87. Teledyne Technologies has a 1-year low of $304.18 and a 1-year high of $465.40.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TDY. Cowen lifted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $522.25.

In other news, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,707,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees purchased 1,500 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $426.00 per share, with a total value of $639,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Teledyne Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 202.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,288 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of Teledyne Technologies worth $56,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 88.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

