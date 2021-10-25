Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Shares Gap Down to $11.58

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.58, but opened at $11.17. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares last traded at $11.08, with a volume of 272,648 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ERIC shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Argus cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.26.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average of $12.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.40.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERIC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the first quarter worth $238,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 11,404 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 59.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,702,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,450,000 after acquiring an additional 635,438 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the first quarter worth about $467,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 29.9% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 716,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,449,000 after acquiring an additional 164,852 shares in the last quarter. 8.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.
