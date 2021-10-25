Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Shares Gap Down to $11.58

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.58, but opened at $11.17. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares last traded at $11.08, with a volume of 272,648 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ERIC shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Argus cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average of $12.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.40.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $56.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERIC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the first quarter worth $238,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 11,404 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 59.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,702,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,450,000 after acquiring an additional 635,438 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the first quarter worth about $467,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 29.9% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 716,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,449,000 after acquiring an additional 164,852 shares in the last quarter. 8.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

