Teloscoin Reaches Market Cap of $2.10 Million (TELOS)

Teloscoin (CURRENCY:TELOS) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. In the last seven days, Teloscoin has traded up 72.1% against the US dollar. One Teloscoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0126 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Teloscoin has a total market cap of $2.10 million and approximately $9,785.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.76 or 0.00106253 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $287.23 or 0.00464072 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000602 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00016530 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00034665 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00009236 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000519 BTC.

About Teloscoin

Teloscoin (CRYPTO:TELOS) uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Teloscoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Teloscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Teloscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Teloscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

