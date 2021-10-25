Telsey Advisory Group Initiates Coverage on Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY)

Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

NYSE WRBY opened at $56.93 on Monday. Warby Parker has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $58.90.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Warby Parker stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,990,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,771,000.

