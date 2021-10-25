Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG) Insider Julie Mary Sneddon Acquires 30,000 Shares

Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG) insider Julie Mary Sneddon acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 276 ($3.61) per share, for a total transaction of £82,800 ($108,178.73).

Ten Entertainment Group stock opened at GBX 271 ($3.54) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £185.22 million and a P/E ratio of -8.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 260.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 250.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,018.39, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Ten Entertainment Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 123.58 ($1.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 280 ($3.66).

TEG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ten Entertainment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 307 ($4.01).

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 46 bowling sites with approximately 1,100 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, restaurant, and bar services.

