Tenable (TENB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Tenable to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $130.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Tenable to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $51.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.71. Tenable has a twelve month low of $33.25 and a twelve month high of $58.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -199.42 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.15.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $76,579.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $1,925,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,452 shares of company stock valued at $5,105,501. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tenable stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,070,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240,686 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.00% of Tenable worth $44,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

