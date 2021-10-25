Tencent’s (TCTZF) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their hold rating on shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Shares of TCTZF stock opened at $64.31 on Thursday. Tencent has a twelve month low of $53.45 and a twelve month high of $99.79.
About Tencent
Featured Article: S&P 500 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.