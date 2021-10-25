Tencent’s (TCTZF) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their hold rating on shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of TCTZF stock opened at $64.31 on Thursday. Tencent has a twelve month low of $53.45 and a twelve month high of $99.79.

Get Tencent alerts:

About Tencent

Tencent Holdings Ltd. is an investment holding company. It operates through the following segments: Value-Added Services, FinTech and Business Services, Online Advertising, and Others. The Value-added Services segment involves online and mobile games, community value-added services, and applications across various Internet and mobile platforms.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.