Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Purchased by Paradiem LLC

Paradiem LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TER. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 4.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in Teradyne by 9.6% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 1.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 12.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Teradyne by 2.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

TER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, August 26th. DA Davidson raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Susquehanna raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.15.

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $28,300.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $499,588.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,635.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TER opened at $116.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $147.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.