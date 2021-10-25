Tesla, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.80 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tesla in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now expects that the electric vehicle producer will earn $3.80 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.81. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tesla’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.79 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $675.03.

TSLA stock opened at $909.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $900.60 billion, a PE ratio of 473.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Tesla has a one year low of $379.11 and a one year high of $910.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $749.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $689.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $674,598.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,868,418. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.38, for a total value of $995,070.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,933,919.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,698 shares of company stock worth $68,075,339 in the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. NZS Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $9,359,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after acquiring an additional 339,745 shares during the last quarter. Stevard LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,907,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,747,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 33.7% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

