Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,105 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.7% in the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the second quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Longbow Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $199.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $141.33 and a one year high of $202.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

