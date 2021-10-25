Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1,427.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.72% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Texas Pacific Land Corporation is landowners principally in the State of Texas. The Company also generates revenue from pipeline, power line and utility easements, commercial leases, material sales and seismic and temporary permits related to land uses including midstream infrastructure projects and hydrocarbon processing facilities. Texas Pacific Land Corporation, formerly known as TEXAS PAC LTD, is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock.

TPL stock opened at $1,265.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,297.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,455.87. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.55 and a beta of 2.20. Texas Pacific Land has a fifty-two week low of $439.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.37 by ($0.01). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 60.27%. The company had revenue of $95.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.22 million. Equities analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land will post 31.15 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 185.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Pacific Land (TPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.