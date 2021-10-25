The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Receives $140.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 53.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,059,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,800 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 7,723.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,966,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,716 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 209.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,062,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $269,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,465 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 23.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,042,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $657,733,000 after purchasing an additional 944,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 18.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,759,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $546,813,000 after purchasing an additional 728,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $128.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The Allstate has a 12-month low of $86.51 and a 12-month high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Allstate will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

