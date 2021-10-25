The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Shares Gap Up to $32.50

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.50, but opened at $33.85. The Andersons shares last traded at $34.33, with a volume of 571 shares trading hands.

ANDE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities raised The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on The Andersons in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet raised The Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Get The Andersons alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.68.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. The Andersons had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 0.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 777.78%.

In other The Andersons news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 3,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $103,127.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,971.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANDE. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 2,101.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 3,994.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,747,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,801 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Andersons in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

About The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE)

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for The Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.