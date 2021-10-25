The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) PT Raised to $62.00

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its target price increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BK. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.47.

Shares of BK opened at $59.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $33.19 and a 12-month high of $60.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 990.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,797,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,020,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265,956 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 342.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,226,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,452,000 after buying an additional 4,818,377 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,879,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,011,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,550,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,419 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

