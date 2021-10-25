The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.22 Per Share

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Bank of Princeton in a research note issued on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the company will earn $3.22 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.02. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

BPRN opened at $30.36 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.38. The firm has a market cap of $205.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.66. The Bank of Princeton has a twelve month low of $19.21 and a twelve month high of $31.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPRN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 163.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Princeton in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. 33.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

