The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.22 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for The Charles Schwab in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.22 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.13. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Charles Schwab’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on The Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock opened at $83.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $150.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.80 and a 200 day moving average of $71.65. The Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $37.29 and a 52 week high of $83.74.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 81,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $5,796,494.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total value of $70,319.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,085,020 shares of company stock valued at $83,720,562 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

