The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Sets New 12-Month High at $41.87

Shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.87 and last traded at $41.84, with a volume of 2103 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.75.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.35 and a 200 day moving average of $38.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.15.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The First Bancshares by 1,119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 69,654 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of The First Bancshares by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 10,441 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of The First Bancshares by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of The First Bancshares by 97,033.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 5,822 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $416,000. Institutional investors own 61.77% of the company’s stock.
The First Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:FBMS)
First Bancshares, Inc (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.
