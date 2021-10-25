The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Sets New 12-Month High at $41.87

Shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.87 and last traded at $41.84, with a volume of 2103 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Get The First Bancshares alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.35 and a 200 day moving average of $38.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.15.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.73 million. The First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 27.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The First Bancshares by 1,119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 69,654 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of The First Bancshares by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 10,441 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of The First Bancshares by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of The First Bancshares by 97,033.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 5,822 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $416,000. Institutional investors own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

The First Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:FBMS)

First Bancshares, Inc (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for The First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.