The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $25.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber traded as high as $20.80 and last traded at $20.79, with a volume of 168392 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.81.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.86.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,103,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,034,000 after buying an additional 7,076,124 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,114,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,870,000 after buying an additional 4,639,892 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,781,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,495,000 after buying an additional 3,127,217 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,886,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,862,000 after buying an additional 2,229,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,948,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,624,000 after buying an additional 1,407,912 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.94 and its 200 day moving average is $17.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 2.16.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.87) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT)

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

