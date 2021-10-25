The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 3,327 Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $615,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 21,635 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,729,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $390,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hsiao D. Lieu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,000 shares of company stock worth $1,107,500 over the last quarter. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.23 on Monday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $32.12. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.39.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.13). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 149.51% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. The business had revenue of $16.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.08 million. On average, research analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NGM has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.09.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

