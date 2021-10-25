The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 694.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $408.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.65. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MRNS shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

