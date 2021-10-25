The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $370,000 Holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 889 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Titan Machinery by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 687,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,257,000 after purchasing an additional 88,249 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Titan Machinery by 30,231.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 92,812 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Titan Machinery by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 784,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,262,000 after buying an additional 177,940 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Titan Machinery in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in Titan Machinery in the 2nd quarter valued at $916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Titan Machinery stock opened at $28.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.73 million, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.97. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.82 and a 52-week high of $35.24.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $377.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

