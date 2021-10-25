The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 6,285 Shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Akebia Therapeutics were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AKBA. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $893,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $554,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,432,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,231,000 after purchasing an additional 684,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 237,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 73,426 shares during the last quarter. 60.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of AKBA stock opened at $2.91 on Monday. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $5.14. The stock has a market cap of $507.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average of $3.09.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.21). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 135.00% and a negative return on equity of 125.60%. The business had revenue of $52.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney disease. The firm also involves in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

