The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 876 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 88,801 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,818,000 after acquiring an additional 381,913 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,008,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,977,000 after acquiring an additional 406,967 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $40.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 104.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.86. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.87 and a 1-year high of $42.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.00 and a 200 day moving average of $37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $491.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.59 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.59%. Analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

