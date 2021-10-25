The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Shares Gap Up to $12.39

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.39, but opened at $12.78. The RealReal shares last traded at $12.49, with a volume of 4,721 shares.

REAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on The RealReal in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of The RealReal from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America raised shares of The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The RealReal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.06. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.57.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $104.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.27 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 60.88% and a negative return on equity of 105.14%. The RealReal’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $421,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,777,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,049,934.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 3,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total transaction of $48,908.08. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 432,449 shares in the company, valued at $5,496,426.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,823 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAL. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in The RealReal by 100.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in The RealReal by 188.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal Company Profile (NASDAQ:REAL)

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

