The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Sets New 1-Year High at $39.18

Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.18 and last traded at $38.72, with a volume of 2592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.27.

SMPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered The Simply Good Foods from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Sunday. Finally, Stephens began coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Simply Good Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.15.

The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.12 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $259.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.95 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 13,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $475,507.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,599 shares of company stock worth $3,151,923. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 26,420 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $7,216,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 127,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMPL)

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

