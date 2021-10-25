Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Purchases New Position in FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 52,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd owned about 0.30% of FedNat at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedNat by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,129,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after buying an additional 66,621 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedNat by 1.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 867,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after buying an additional 14,819 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedNat by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 13,374 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedNat by 71.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 94,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 39,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of FedNat by 13.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FedNat stock opened at $2.62 on Monday. FedNat Holding has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.48. The firm has a market cap of $45.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.86.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($2.03). FedNat had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 41.94%. The firm had revenue of $49.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.05 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedNat Holding will post -4.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedNat from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

FedNat Profile

FedNat Holding Co engages in providing the insurance services. It offers underwriting services to homeowners, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. The company was founded by Edward J. Lawson and Michele V. Lawson in 1991 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

