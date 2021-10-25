Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 4.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,633,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,203,000 after purchasing an additional 190,642 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Toyota Motor by 9.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,466,000 after buying an additional 67,742 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Toyota Motor by 21.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 451,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,940,000 after buying an additional 80,753 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Toyota Motor by 63.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 405,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,355,000 after buying an additional 157,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Toyota Motor by 18.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 405,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,959,000 after buying an additional 63,732 shares in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

TM stock opened at $173.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.78. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $129.28 and a 12-month high of $187.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $242.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.55.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $1.19. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $72.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.91 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

